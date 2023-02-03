StockNews.com Lowers Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Buy

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.