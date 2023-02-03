StockNews.com Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Buy

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,264,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

