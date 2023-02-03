Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 8.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 448,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,330,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
