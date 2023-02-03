Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Cut by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 158.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 138,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 131,285 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.