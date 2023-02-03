Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 142.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

