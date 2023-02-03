T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $172.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.28.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

