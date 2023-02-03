Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $31.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
TMHC stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
