Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

