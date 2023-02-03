Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.