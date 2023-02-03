TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in TC Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 356,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in TC Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 98,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.