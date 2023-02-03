TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,268 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $104,741,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,811,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.