TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,022 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after acquiring an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

