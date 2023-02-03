TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

YUMC opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

