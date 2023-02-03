TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.38 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,590 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Amdocs worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.9 %

DOX stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

