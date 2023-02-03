TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $422.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.37. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

