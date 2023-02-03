TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 402,531 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of NexGen Energy worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 201,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NXE opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

