TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) & Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

TD SYNNEX and Climb Global Solutions are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TD SYNNEX and Climb Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD SYNNEX 0 2 5 1 2.88 Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus target price of $123.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given TD SYNNEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD SYNNEX $62.34 billion 0.16 $651.31 million $6.78 15.49 Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.61 $9.20 million $2.52 15.18

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Climb Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD SYNNEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TD SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TD SYNNEX pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Climb Global Solutions pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD SYNNEX 1.04% 14.08% 3.87% Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09%

Risk and Volatility

TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Climb Global Solutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Robert T. Huang in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

