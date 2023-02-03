Teck Resources Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.