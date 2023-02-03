Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
