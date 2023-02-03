Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:TPL opened at $1,933.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $986.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,294.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,099.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Texas Pacific Land Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
