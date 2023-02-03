Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 104.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXRH opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $105.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.