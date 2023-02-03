The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

