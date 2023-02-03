The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
