The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($51.52) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

