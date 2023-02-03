The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €225.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($244.57) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €178.45 ($193.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €185.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.26. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

