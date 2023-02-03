The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $601.31

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 601.31 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 592.97 ($7.32), with a volume of 221338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 591 ($7.30).

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 571.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.96. The firm has a market cap of £830.16 million and a PE ratio of 947.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

