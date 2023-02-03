The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $178.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

