The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

