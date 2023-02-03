Thomas A. Bowers Sells 13,491 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FICO stock opened at $690.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

