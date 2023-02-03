Thomas A. Bowers Sells 13,491 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FICO stock opened at $690.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
