TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

