TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.