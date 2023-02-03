Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $179.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

TM stock opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,794,000.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

