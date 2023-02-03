Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 6.5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.18. 5,043,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,135,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Transocean by 336.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

