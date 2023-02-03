Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 1,000,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,797,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. CLSA lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

