Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 53,675 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,781,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,123 shares in the company, valued at $34,754,012.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $19,962.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 7,574 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $255,092.32.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $66,576.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

Tucows stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tucows by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tucows by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

