TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 7.1% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 573,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,219,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSP. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TuSimple by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TuSimple by 398.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

