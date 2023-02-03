Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,919 shares of company stock valued at $246,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.