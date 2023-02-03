UBS Group Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $190.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $184.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $134.63 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,257,730 shares of company stock worth $3,040,401,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

