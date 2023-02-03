UBS Group Reiterates “€182.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €182.00 ($197.83) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €178.45 ($193.97) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €165.26.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

