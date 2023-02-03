Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

