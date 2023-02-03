Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives $54.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

