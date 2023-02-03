UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UniCredit from €13.90 ($15.11) to €15.40 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.65) to €16.90 ($18.37) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.76) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.16.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Trading Down 1.3 %

UNCRY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.