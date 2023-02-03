United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.50.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

URI stock opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $466.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

