United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $41.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $44.03 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.50.

URI stock opened at $456.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.40 and its 200-day moving average is $328.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $466.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

