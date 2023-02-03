United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $182,931.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
United Therapeutics stock opened at $259.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.