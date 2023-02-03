United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $182,931.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $259.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.