United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $182,931.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $259.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

