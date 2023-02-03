Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UNM opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

