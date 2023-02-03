US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Jay Kvasnicka Sells 61,806 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Kvasnicka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get US Foods alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90.

US Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USFD opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.