Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

USNZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

