Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Decreased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $191.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

