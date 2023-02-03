Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

