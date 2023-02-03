Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$33.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.