Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 3.3%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 103,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,529,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VMEO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 759,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

